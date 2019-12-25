Otterville FBLA Chapter members attended FBLA-PBL Day at the University of Missouri-Columbia Dec. 6. During this visit, they heard from PBL members who attend Mizzou, a graduate student who is on track to be a scientist, and played a leadership building game. The students also visited the campus store. The trip provided an opportunity for the students to get a feel for not only the collegiate level of FBLA but college in general.
The members who attended are Jerimiah Hampton, Nick Schaller, Ben Morrison, James Kroeker, Halle Draffen, Carter Sewell, Autumn Sparks, Bronwen Langton, Kylie Lawson, Cyrus Gilmore, Noah Saltsgaver, Victoria Cooper, Lexie May, Kit Thompson, Brandon Sewell, and Chase Kampe. Otterville Principal Scott Gemes attended as chaperone.
