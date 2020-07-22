The following scholarships and awards were presented to Otterville seniors from the Class of 2020.
Morgan Bowers: U.S. Air Force.
Christian Bremer: Otterville Student Council Scholarship, A+ Financial Incentive, Missouri Boys State Representative.
Drew Cook: U.S. Marine Corps, CTC Awards.
Jillian Jacovino: Otterville FFA Scholarship, Otterville Street Fair Scholarship, Otterville Alumni Association Scholarship.
Jim Kroeker: CTC Awards, A+ Financial Incentive.
Mason Mathews: CTC Awards.
Ben Morrison: Valedictorian, Otterville FBLA Scholarship, Otterville Street Fair Scholarship, Otterville Alumni Association Scholarship, Otterville CTSA Scholarship, State Fair Community College District Board of Trustees Scholarship, Elks Most Valuable Student Scholarship, MSHSAA Award of Excellence, KMZU Academic Achievement Award, Fast Track Certificate from CMU, A+ Financial Incentive, Missouri Boys State Representative.
Mark Oleynik: A+ Financial Incentive.
Austin Sainz: CTC Awards.
Jake Schoen: CTC Awards.
Oralia Spellmeyer: Otterville NHS Scholarship, A+ Financial Incentive.
Kit Thompson: Salutatorian, Otterville FBLA Scholarship, Otterville FFA Scholarship, Otterville Street Fair Scholarship, Otterville Alumni Association Scholarship, Otterville CTSA Scholarship, MFA Foundation Scholarship, MSHSAA Award of Excellence, A+ Financial Incentive.
Tommy Wolfe: CTC Awards.
