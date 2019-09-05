Otterville will host its annual Street Fair Friday night Sept. 13, and all day Saturday, Sept. 14. On Friday, there will be a baby contest and a queen contest on the main stage followed by the showing of the “Street Fair” slides. A karaoke contest will be hosted in the beer tent that evening.
On Saturday, the day will begin with a 5K run sponsored by the local FBLA chapter. Biscuits and gravy will be served in Wear Hall followed by a parade at 10 a.m. Other events and games will take place throughout the day. Making the Band with Justin Lawson will present two teen bands in the teen tent Saturday evening. A pie auction and live auction will take place on the main stage until the performance of “Crossfire South,” a classic and rock country band.
For more information, visit the Otterville Street Fair Facebook page.
