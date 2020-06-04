Editor's note: This article has been updated to include totals from Wednesday/Thursday's storm and weekend forecast information.
Sedalia and the surrounding area experienced significant wind Wednesday night which led into thunderstorms early Thursday morning.
Downed tree branches and other debris could be seen scattered across yards and roadways in Sedalia on Thursday in the aftermath of the storm. On social media, area residents were reporting damage to backyard sheds and patio covers as well as downed tree limbs and uprooted trees.
According to Weather Underground, Sedalia experienced wind speeds of up to 28 mph Wednesday night with wind gusts of 52 mph. Thursday morning, wind speeds were recorded as high as 39 mph with wind gusts as high as 64 mph. Sedalia received more than 1 inch of rain.
The City of Sedalia has scheduled a storm debris pick-up schedule as city crews work to remove tree limbs and branches from public property and right-of-ways.
According to a news release, residents may take tree debris and vegetation to the city’s Material Management Site at 27882 state Route U which is open from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m Monday through Sunday.
Residents who cannot transport tree debris to the site have a couple of options for pick-up by the city. Residents will need to move tree limbs and vegetative debris to the area between the sidewalk and the curb or roadway, not in the street, in front of their homes for the City’s Clean Sweep Program.
Additionally the city will be picking up tree limbs and vegetative debris from the right-of-way and curbs on Mondays until June 29. The pick-up dates allow residents to have time to get the materials moved to the areas designated for pick-up. For residents west of Ohio Avenue these pick-up days will be June 8 and June 22. For residents east of Ohio Avenue pick-ups will occur June 15 and June 29. City crews will be picking up the materials at the curb and along right-of-ways between 6 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.
For more information, contact the Public Works Department at 660-827-3000 ext. 1166. The Clean Sweep schedule and map can be found at www.cityofsedalia.com.
According to the National Weather Service, storms will return overnight Thursday into Friday across northern Missouri. These storms could be strong to severe with damaging wind.
Locally, Friday is expected to be mostly sunny with a high near 91 although Sedalia has a 30% chance for showers and thunderstorms between 5 p.m. Friday and 2 a.m. Saturday. The low is expected around 70.
Saturday is expected to be sunny with a high near 87 and a low near 69. Another sunny day is forecast for Sunday with a high near 88 and a low around 67.
The National Weather Service has issued a number of flood warnings for rivers in Missouri including Missouri River at Miami affecting Carroll, Chariton and Saline counties, Petite Saline Creek near Boonville affecting Cooper County, and Blackwater River at Valley City affecting Johnson and Pettis counties. Forecast flooding for Blackwater River has changed from minor to moderate severity.
The Blackwater River flood warning remains in effect until Friday night. According to NWS, the river is at 23.1 feet while flood stage is 22 feet. It is forecast to continue rising to near 25.5 feet by Thursday night and fall below flood stage by Friday morning.
The NWS reminds citizens to not drive through flowing water as nearly half of all flood fatalities are vehicle-related. As little as 6 inches of water may cause drivers to lose control of their vehicle and 2 feet of water will carry most vehicles away.
