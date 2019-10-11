Mr. and Mrs. Harvey Pace will observe their 25th anniversary Oct. 14.
Linda Beaver and Harvey Pace were married Oct. 14, 1994, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Sedalia by Pastor Ronald E. Hoehn.
Mr. Pace is the pastor at Emmet Avenue Baptist Church in Sedalia. Mrs. Pace is retired.
The couple have one daughter, Martha Hartung of Stover.
