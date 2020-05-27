Members of the local mental health community hosted a panel discussion Wednesday evening on Facebook Live to offer advice in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Robin Balke, DeFeet.org board member, served as moderator for Lucas Taylor, director of outpatient services at Compass Health Network, Geni Harms, a behavioral health consultant with Katy Trail Community Health, and Carissa Kessler, director of crisis and access services for Burrell Behavioral Health.
Balke started off the conversation with a basic question that applies during any time, not just during a pandemic: how can I speak to or help someone with depression or anxiety?
“One of the most important steps is just to start the conversation, don’t be afraid to talk about mental health or any symptoms you might be seeing,” Kessler said. “You don’t have to be the expert and certainly don’t have to have all of the answers but if you express your concerns, validate their feelings and just let them know you care. It’s also important to not show any judgment of their actions or thoughts.”
She said to avoid using platitudes that seem like advice, such as “seeing the glass half full,” and don’t imply the person is making a choice to be anxious or depressed.
Taylor echoed that it’s important to validate people’s fear but to also offer hope and point them in the direction of mental health services.
Harms said it may be time to seek professional help when the stress becomes overwhelming and interferes with daily activities for more than a few days at a time, such as getting up and going to work, eating, personal hygiene, and taking care of your family.
During the pandemic, people who have an existing mental health condition should keep to a routine, Taylor suggested. They should continue with their treatment plan, make sure they have enough medication on hand and have a backup plan in case some services aren’t available during the pandemic.
Balke said DeFeet can help pay for prescriptions up to six months for people who can’t find another way to cover the costs. DeFeet also has discount cards.
Taylor also said people who are already struggling should be on alert for increased symptoms: irritable or on edge, rapid breathing, feeling weak or tired, persistent sense of impending doom or danger, trembling, sleep problems, difficulty concentrating, increased heart rate, or feelings of suicide.
“Reach out and ask for help when you feel that,” he said. “There’s no such thing as not having fear, the key is recognizing you have fear and finding help to cope with it. Be intentional about self-care and coping strategies.”
Isolation and loneliness can be triggers for people with mental health conditions and substance abuse disorders, Taylor said.
“Feeling fear or strong feelings, you want to escape or numb those feelings,” he said. “Self-care is focusing on what you need, but escaping can sound really tempting and yet it’s just really ineffective long-term. When you come off that high, that stress is right there waiting for you.”
He suggested setting limits for yourself when it comes to using substances or stop using them altogether. He also said it’s important to stay connected with a recovery community during this time, such as online AA meetings or using In The Rooms, an online recovery community.
“People are falling into problematic behavior patterns right now because of what we all are going through,” he added. “Alcohol sales have gone up 300% in the last few months. It’s a culture thing right now, people are talking about using alcohol to get through and that can cause some problems.
“Have a plan to check in with a mentor or sponsor virtually or over the phone. Having that lifeline when you have no other choice but to reach for a substance can really be a lifesaver.”
Even for those people without a diagnosed disorder, the pandemic can be stressful and cause feelings of depression or anxiety. Kessler offered three things to work on:
• Taking care of our body: Get six to eight hours of sleep, maintain a healthy diet, exercise regularly even if it’s just some stretching, drink plenty of water, and take some deep breaths when in a moment of stress or anxiety.
• Taking care of our mind: Set and maintain a routine, wake up and go to bed at the same time, focus on things you can control, and learn on your personal beliefs and faith to get through the uncertainty.
• Maintaining our social connections: Schedule events or a regular check-in with a support system to create something to look forward to. She suggested being creative with virtual gatherings such as tea parties, karaoke nights, or Barbie playdates like her daughter has done.
Harms also said helping others can help reduce your own anxiety like donating masks, supplies for masks or money to health agencies or supporting a local business.
Balke noted the constant barrage of news about the coronavirus can be overwhelming and asked how people can manage that type of stress.
“Take time to acknowledge our feelings, it’s OK to feel scared because this is a scary time but we want to make sure we are guiding ourselves by medical advice like from the CDC and not guiding by our feelings,” Kessler replied. She suggested taking a break and turning off the news and screens. Instead, do something more calming like meditation, read a physical book, exercise, write in a journal, or do an activity you enjoy.
That includes children and teens who are probably also paying attention to that stressing information or hearing adults’ conversations about the pandemic. The group suggested asking them questions about what they know, how are they feeling, and offering information about the pandemic in terms they can understand.
All three providers said their agencies are operating during the pandemic, although it is mostly through virtual and phone appointments. Visiting any of their websites will offer phone numbers and emergency hotlines for mental health assistance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.