Park University announces area fall graduates Jan 15, 2020

The following area students graduated from Park University on Dec. 14 at Park University's 2019 Kansas City Area Commencement ceremony at the Community of Christ Auditorium in Independence. Sedalia: Nathan Hooton.Knob Noster: Adrienne S. Muller.
