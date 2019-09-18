Parkview Elementary fourth graders took part in a Book Tasting on Friday, Sept. 6, which allowed them to sample a variety of literary formats and styles. The students have been studying the different genres to get them ready for the 40-book challenge. Teachers, Melissa Johnson and Mia Walters had their students go from table to table trying different books from different genres; the students then choose from a variety of books they are interested in reading.
