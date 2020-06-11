Editor's note: This article has been updated to include information from the Missouri State Fair.
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson announced on Thursday during his COVID-19 briefing the Missouri State Fair will occur this summer in Sedalia.
Although Parson announced no definite plans for the length of the fair or what events will be hosted, he commented as an agricultural governor, “the fair won’t be canceled during my watch.”
In the more than 100-year history of the fair, the event has only been canceled once during World War II.
Parson suggested the fair may have fewer days and shorter hours; it is typically 11 days. He noted plans will be announced in upcoming days but it is his hope to maintain the fair’s tradition and focus on youth in agriculture.
During the question-and-answer portion of the press conference, Parson was asked about the length of the fair and if there will be a Governor’s Ham Breakfast.
“I doubt there will be a ham breakfast because it’s a governor’s breakfast and I doubt I’ll be asking for that,” Parson answered. “We were in pre-conversations of this when it got out, so we’re still planning that. More than likely there won’t be concerts, there won’t be a lot of vendors there but we haven’t sat down with (MSF Director) Mark Wolfe and the (State Fair) commission so I don’t want to jump out in front of them.”
According to a news release issued by the Missouri State Fair shortly after Parson’s announcement, the fair will be hosted as scheduled Aug. 13-23 but the release notes the fair will “look differently than previous years.”
“The mission of our Fair has always been to showcase Missouri agriculture, so our livestock shows will continue to honor that tradition,” the release states. “Details for our vendors, sponsors, and other partners are still being determined.”
Numerous state fairs have been canceled across the country due to the coronavirus pandemic, including the Iowa State Fair, which was canceled Wednesday for the first time since World War II. Other canceled fairs include Wisconsin, Indiana, Minnesota, Ohio, North Dakota, Oregon, California and Alaska.
“Our plan is to evaluate the many details of our traditional Fair and place those considerations in front of our governing body, the Missouri State Fair Commission,” the release states. “As we have more details, we will broadcast that through our website, social media pages and media partners.”
