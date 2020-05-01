In the past few weeks, with the changes that we have seen occur, the faith of the world has truly been tested. One of the greatest tests has been that of our faith in our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.
First, we must have a good understanding of what faith is. In the Bible, a definition is given in Hebrews chapter 11, verses one and two. It states that “Now faith is the substance of things hoped for, the evidence of things not seen. For by it the elders obtained a good report.”
When Christ was asleep in the hull of the ship and the storm arose and he was awakened by his disciples, who were in fear for their lives, he declared unto them “O ye of little faith.” Along with faith comes trust and we must trust in Christ to be our protector in all situations because God said in His word that He would not leave or forsake us. This meaning that a little faith goes a long way.
Fear of the unknown causes us to have doubts in our Lord as well as ourselves when trials come about that we do not really understand. But be assured, sometimes we have to step out on “blind faith” and believe that God will bring us through. Second Corinthians chapter 5 verse 7 tells us that “For we walk by faith and not by sight.” Meaning that sometimes, we just have to step on out there and trust the Lord Jesus. A little faith sure goes a long way.
Let us look at Shadrach, Meshach and Abednego when they stood before the king and the threat of being thrown in the fiery furnace. They stood on their faith and trust in God when they declared, “the God we serve shall deliver us.” When Gideon was called to go to war, he started out with 32,000 soldiers and God reduced them down to 300. But with his faith, Gideon went on to war and God gave him victory. As our Lord sat and taught the 5,000, when it came time to feed the multitude, he took two fishes and five loaves of bread and fed the gathering because of his faith and trust in the Heavenly Father.
In conclusion, verse 20 of Matthew Chapter 17 states, “If ye have faith as the grain of mustard seed, ye shall say unto this mountain, remove hence from to yonder place; and it shall remove; and nothing shall be impossible unto you.” If we just continue to “Trust in the Lord with all our hearts and lean not to our own understanding,” a little bit of faith can go a long way.
