Operations to improve the driving surface of state Route 87 in Moniteau County will take place next week.
Crews with the Missouri Department of Transportation are scheduled to patch several sections of Route 87 between Route C and Little Moniteau Road beginning Monday, Aug. 10.
One lane will be closed at each location between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. and traffic will be flagged through the work zone. Motorists are advised that some delays could take place.
Work is weather permitting and could be delayed.
For more information, call 1-888-ASK-MoDOT (275-6636) or visit www.modot.org/central.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.