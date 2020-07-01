Both the number of patients with COVID-19 and those hospitalized increased overnight, according to the Pettis County Health Center.
There are now three residents hospitalized with the virus. Four additional cases were confirmed in Pettis County on Tuesday.
The total number of confirmed cases is now 122. There are 28 active cases. The number of individuals returned to normal activities has risen to 93.
The Missouri Division of Health and Senior Services reported Tuesday a total of 21,551 confirmed cases of COVID-19 statewide. The death toll from the virus now stands at 1,015.
Both the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and DHSS continue to urge individuals to practice social distance when they are in public. This includes wearing masks and keeping 6 feet between oneself and other individuals. Individuals are also reminded to stay home if ill, frequently wash hands and clean frequently touched surfaces to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.