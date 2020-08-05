Colonel Eric T. Olson, superintendent of the Missouri State Highway Patrol, invites the public to take part in a survey regarding safety and security, officers' attitudes and competency, overall agency performance, and concerns regarding crime and social issues.
The 2020 Public Opinion Survey opened Aug. 1 and is open the entire month. Find the survey at www.surveymonkey.com/r/MSHP2020.
