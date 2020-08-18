Pavement repair work will close one lane of Missouri Route 52 between Versailles and Stover this week.
The work began Monday and will continue from 6 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 18. Motorists are advised to seek an alternate route around the work area. The work is weather permitting and could be delayed.
For more information, call 1-888-ASK-MoDOT (275-6636) or visit www.modot.org/central.
