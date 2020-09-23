The Missouri Department of Transportation announced contractor crews will be sealing state Route 7 with a mixture of rock and oil between Warsaw and Tightwad between Sept. 28 and Oct. 9. Crews will remove 11 miles of the current driving surface and replace it with a new surface with an improved texture between the Osage River at Warsaw and Henry County Route PP in Tightwad.
State Route 7 traffic will be reduced to one lane where contractor crews are working. There will be no signed detours and signs and message boards will alert drivers of the work zone. Drivers will encounter flaggers and pilot cars directing them through the work zone. Drivers should wait for the pilot vehicle before proceeding through the work zone and before entering it from a side road. Drivers are also urged to use caution and reduce their speed when traveling over recently sealed sections of highways.
Weather and or scheduling delays will alter the work schedule.
