Pavement work on Benton County Route U between state Route 52 in Cole Camp and Whiteman Road will occur from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 10 at the Benton County/Pettis County line.
Contractor crews will be sealing pavement with a mixture of rock and oil. Drivers can expect one-lane traffic with flaggers and a pilot vehicle guiding them through the work zones. Drivers on side roads are encouraged to wait for the pilot vehicle before entering the state routes. Drivers may be stopped for up to 15 minutes. Local residents will be able to get to driveways and entrances along the road. Other drivers are encouraged to avoid traveling in the area if possible during the project. Weather and/or construction delays will alter the work schedule.
