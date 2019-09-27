Helen Peace will observe her 94th birthday Oct. 4.
She was born Oct. 4, 1925, in Sedalia.
Helen was married to the late Jack Peace.
She was a factory worker and she enjoys shopping, going to the Senior Center and playing dominoes; she is very social.
Helen has two children, Jackie Fike, of Sedalia, and Donna Bottcher, of Pleasant Hill.
Birthday cards may be sent to Helen at the Sylvia G. Thompson Residence Center, 3333 W.10th St., Sedalia, Mo. 65301.
