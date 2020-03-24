A Sedalia man was killed after being struck by a vehicle Monday morning in Sedalia.
According to a Sedalia Police Department press release, at approximately 7:19 a.m. Monday, emergency personnel responded to the intersection of Main Street and South Ohio Avenue in reference to a pedestrian who had been struck by a vehicle.
The pedestrian was crossing Ohio Avenue eastbound on Main Street when they were struck by a commercial motor vehicle making a right turn from westbound Main Street onto northbound South Ohio Avenue.
The pedestrian was identified by SPD Cmdr. Joshua Howell as Brett E. Franklin, 44, of Sedalia. According to the release, upon emergency services’ arrival, Franklin was found to have severe injuries and died at the scene.
“The striking vehicle stayed at the scene and the driver and the vehicle are fully identified,” Howell said.
Howell also said the incident is still under investigation.
“We’re trying to marry witnesses' accounts versus videos and we’re trying to gather videos and everything that we can,” he said.
