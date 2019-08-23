Mr. and Mrs. Henry Perkins celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary with a surprise anniversary party hosted at Clifton City Community Building.
Linda Kaullen and Henry Perkins were married on Aug. 23, 1969, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sedalia, by Father Bill Miller.
Mr. Perkins is retired from the Union Pacific Railroad. Mrs. Perkins retired after 31 years as a second grade teacher at Washington Elementary School. Mr. Perkins continues to farm and Mrs. Perkins is still writing.
