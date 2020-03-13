The family of Cleota Perkins, former administrator of The Essex in Sedalia, would like to honor her with a card shower in celebration of her 80th birthday on March 17. Cards may be sent to 401 A Duff St., Macon, Mo. 63552.
Sign Up for Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Latest News
- Moving message about not moving to be successful
- Designer and henna artist finds niche
- Husker spring ball on hold as Big Ten suspends all team activities through April 6
- Emergency declared in Missouri; confirmed COVID-19 cases grow to 4
- Trump announces public-private partnership to increase national coronavirus testing
- Stock market soars nearly 2,000 points, U.S. equities more than 9 percent after emergency declaration
- Sedalia School District 200 honors outstanding educator and associate
- March 13 Police Reports
Most Popular
Articles
- District postpones activities as a health precautionary measure
- Southern Appetite enjoys giving back
- Area residential care facility limits outside visits
- Pettis County Sheriff’s Office implements restructuring
- March 9 Arrest Reports
- Sedalia 200 Board discusses employee compensation packages
- Police Reports March 6
- Missouri closes state prisons to visitors
- Pettis County voter turnout lower than expected
- Cases resolved in Pettis County Circuit Court
Images
Videos
Upcoming Events
-
Mar 17
-
Mar 19
-
Mar 19
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.