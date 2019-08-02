Joyce Persinger observed her 84th birthday Aug. 1.
She was born Aug. 1, 1935, in Ashland.
Joyce was married to the late Billy Frank Persinger.
She was a stay-at-home mom and baby sat in the home until the children were grown. She then worked at State Farm Insurance and at a church daycare. She enjoys quilting, sewing, cooking, crocheting and visiting.
Joyce has five children, Johnny Persinger, of Sedalia, Billy Persinger, of Harrisburg, Ronald Persinger, of Rocheport, and Thomas Persinger and Robert Persinger, both of Columbia.
Birthday cards may be sent to Joyce at the Sylvia G. Thompson Residence Center, 3333 W. 10th St., Sedalia, Mo. 65301.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.