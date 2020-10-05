Pettis County Health Center officials confirmed a total of 1,234 COVID-19 cases on Monday.
Monday’s report is an increase of 104 from the report Sept. 28, which indicated 1,130.
There was one new death this week, which brings the total to 21 According to PCHC officials, the majority of those who have died were living in the community prior to their illness.
The positivity rate for the week of Sept. 22-28 has decreased to 6.26% from 8.36% for the week of Sept. 15 to 21. The goal is to be at 5% or lower, according to PCHC officials. There were 108 new cases in the week of Sept. 22 to 28 as compared to 145 cases for the week of Sept. 15-21. There were 1,725 unique tests conducted in the week of Sept. 22-28 with 108 positives and 1,617 negatives.
According to the White House Coronavirus Task Force report, Sedalia and Pettis County are back in the red category while Missouri remains in the red category.
There are now 213 active cases and 1,000 residents have been released to normal activity. Thirteen county residents are hospitalized seeking treatment for the COVID-19 virus.
Due to the increase of positive COVID cases, no visitors are allowed in the Bothwell Regional Health Center Emergency Department, according to the Pettis County COVID-19 Task Force briefing issued Monday. Bothwell will continue to allow one visitor per admitted patient during visiting hours. Visiting hours are from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. All visitors must check in upon entry of the facility.
According to the health center, “the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services changed the way data is being reported. There is a new dashboard available that will post data with a delay in order to better verify the data. Positive cases will be reported on the date of the test rather than the date received. Pettis County positivity data has always been calculated on the date of the test.”
DHSS reported a statewide total of 133,418 cases of COVID-19 on Monday. There are now 2,174 deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Missouri as of Monday afternoon.
There will be free community testing for the coronavirus from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 7 at the Missouri State Fairgrounds in the Swine Barn. Individuals do not need to have symptoms to be tested. Individuals are asked to pre-register at health.mo.gov/communitytest or call 877-435-8411 for assistance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.