While parts of Pettis County are reopening and many activities are resuming, the threat of COVID-19 remains. One way to help the county reopen and return to a more familiar way of life is with accurate information obtained through testing.
Residents will have the opportunity to receive a free COVID-19 test from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, June 15 on the Missouri State Fairgrounds through the efforts of the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services and the Missouri National Guard.
“Testing is the best way we have available to understand the number of people in the county who may have the virus and not know it,” Pettis County Health Administrator JoAnn Martin said via email Monday. “From what I see around the community, many people seem to believe that coronavirus is no longer in the county or area.
“This is not true,” Martin added. “We need to know the percentage of people currently with the virus to make appropriate recommendations for community activities. The more information, the better we can be prepared to relax restrictions when permitted by the state.”
According to Martin, Pettis County has been allocated 500 tests. It is imperative those tests be used.
Any county resident is eligible for testing, particularly those residents who have contact with the public through their jobs including first responders, people who have traveled, people who have someone at home or in their immediate family who is in the high-risk category, and people who have been working in person at their jobs during the past three months.
Martin explained testing will be primarily drive-thru. Individuals will be asked their name so the correct pre-registration form can be identified. The individual will be tested by a member of the Missouri National Guard using a nose swab.
Those tested will be given the opportunity to identify how they would like to receive their results. Individuals who are positive will be notified by a nurse from DHSS. Those individuals will be provided instructions, have the opportunity to ask questions and be notified that the Pettis County Health Center will be contacting them for further investigation and contact tracing. A nurse from the health center will also call to follow up.
Pettis County was chosen as one of the several sites statewide for testing based on the number of cases the county has and the number of people being tested who are county residents.
“The decision was made that more testing needed to be done,” Martin said. “I discussed the possibility of community testing with DHSS while we were having an increase in cases and we were placed on the list to be considered. When more opportunities became available, our county was selected.
“When we find a positive case and call to find contacts, it is very important to be honest with us,” Martin explained. “We know that no one wants to cause someone to have to be placed in quarantine, but the best way to stop the spread of this virus is to separate those who are positive or at risk of becoming positive from other people so the virus is not shared. We want to return to something that looks like a normal life and be prepared for students to return to school in the fall.”
The State of Missouri received funding through the federal coronavirus relief bill and has designated some of those funds to go toward large-scale testing.
Registration is required. To pre-register, visit health.mo.gov/communitytest or call 877-435-8411.
