Pettis County citizens will be given the opportunity to gather information regarding the state Route HH/H and Cedar Drive Improvements on U.S. Highway 65 on Tuesday, March 17 at a public information meeting conducted by the Pettis County Commission.
The informal meeting is set to begin at 4 p.m. at the Pettis County Highway Department Barn and is scheduled for three hours.
“It is more of a come and go as you can meeting,” Presiding Commissioner David Dick explained Tuesday morning. “There is no formal format; instead we wanted to provide citizens the opportunity to look at the proposals and comment and ask questions.”
Dick added representatives from the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) will be present to answer citizens questions as well.
The $8.5 million project to construct a new interchange on U.S. Highway 65 near the Sedalia Rail Industrial Park was first announced in mid-December. Pettis County received the highest funding of 20 projects funded as part of Gov. Mike Parson’s Cost-Share Program.
During the March 17 meeting three alternatives within a boundary of state Route H approximately 0.8 miles west of U.S. Highway 65 to U.S. Highway 65; from approximately 0.3 miles north of state Route H to the state Route 765 intersection on U.S. Highway 65; from U.S. Highway 65 along state Route HH approximately 1 mile east of U.S. Highway 65; and Cedar Drive from state Route HH south to Griessen Road will be available for public review and comment.
Right of way and easements will be needed for the project.
According to a press release from the county, “All interested persons will be given an opportunity to be heard concerning their views on this project with reference to the economic and social effects of such design, the impact on the environment, and consistency with the goals and objectives of the community.
“Schematic plans prepared by the Pettis County’s On-Call Consultant will be available for public viewing at the meeting,” the release continues. “Written statements and exhibits will be made a part of the public meeting transcript if received within 10 working days after the date of the meeting.”
In recent weeks, the commissioners have met with a number of engineering firms to discuss work on the project. On March 6, the commissioners discussed and rated the proposals of the engineering firms. Those recommendations have been sent to MoDOT who will make the final determination on the engineering firm for the project.
Since the announcement in December a number of residents have met with the commissioner members to discuss the proposals. Those discussions along with the information from the March 17 meeting will be given to MoDOT for consideration according to Dick.
The Pettis County Highway Department Barn is located at 1511 N. Ohio Ave. The public is welcome to attend anytime between the hours of 4 to 7 p.m. Access for the physically disabled is available.
