Editor's note: This article has been updated to clarify information about how many Missouri counties are participating.
Many volunteers in the area will once again come together at the end of the month to count the homeless in Sedalia.
Pettis County Community Partnership Housing Director Janet Bice said the annual “We All Count: 101 County Homeless Survey” Point-In-Time Count will take place Wednesday, Jan. 30. More volunteers are needed for the count, which is a statewide effort to amass the numbers of sheltered and unsheltered homeless in 101 of Missouri’s 114 counties. Bice is the Pettis County lead this year.
“HUD (U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development) requires the count occur biennially during the last 10 days of January to gauge progress towards national goals of reducing and ending homelessness,” a media release from PCCP stated. “In addition to the biennial count required by HUD, the Missouri Balance of State Continuum of Care conducts an annual count to better track trends and needs of individuals and families experiencing homelessness.”
Bice noted the 2018 Pettis County count discovered nine sheltered and five unsheltered homeless.
“Basically, our responsibility is to get volunteers, to get the word out,” Bice said. “Train the volunteers and then we send them out to do the count. We don’t really want to find anybody but we do. We know they’re out there and generally speaking, some don’t want to be found, honestly.
“When we submit things to the state, they need to know that we do have homeless people here,” she added. “It also helps them to understand that we need more funding for this area.”
Bice said many people stereotype homeless as being alcoholics or drug abusers, which is not always the case. The face of homelessness is many faceted and it happens not only in the city but in smaller communities as well.
“We have homeless people in rural America,” Bice said. “We serve nine counties out of Region 10. We are very fortunate in Pettis County, we have enough agencies that we can partner together to help people. Other counties that we serve, they have nothing …”
Bice added the most difficult part of addressing homelessness is changing the public viewpoint.
“Think about a woman who is fleeing domestic violence with children,” she said. “She’s not an alcoholic, she’s not a drug user. She is fleeing from abuse and she becomes homeless … here’s a family who is fleeing domestic violence and they can end up in the car.”
She added PCCP has also seen senior citizens, military veterans, single men and women, and youth who are homeless.
“There are homeless people who work,” she noted. “How many people live one paycheck away from being homeless? All it takes in your life is one event.”
She encourages the public to see the homeless as a family member and feel the empathy they would feel for a loved one out on the street.
Bice said during the count, volunteers will pass out backpacks. This year, there will be additional items in the packs. Church Women United donated blankets, Worship House Spirit Center provided gloves, hats and hand warmers and Parkhurst Manufacturing donated 240 hand warmers.
“We will be using the backpacks, blankets, gloves and hats, and hand warmers as a ‘care package’ for the homeless during the PITC,” Bice added. “We also will be including hygiene products, snacks, bottled water and resource information. In addition, whatever other donations we get, such as coupons for a free coffee or drink, or food or anything like that, we will be placing in the backpacks as well. Any backpacks not given out will be made available for any homeless person who comes into our offices.”
Bice said they still are accepting count volunteers, and she added volunteers this year include a Sedalia Police Department officer.
The Point-In-Time Count will begin with a dinner from 5:30 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 30. Packets will be passed out at 6 p.m. and the count will begin at 6:30 p.m. at Pettis County Community Partnership, 1400 S. Limit Ave., Suite No. 29. To volunteer, call PCCP at 660-827-0560 or email pccp@att.net. Two training sessions are available at 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday, Jan. 21 at PCCP.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.