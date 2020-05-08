The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Pettis County has once again risen.
On Thursday, the number of confirmed cases was reported at 58, an increase of one from Wednesday. One person remains hospitalized.
The Pettis County Health Center will be observing the Truman Birthday holiday on May 8. Staff will continue to monitor cases but will not be answering the phone or responding online. Individuals who need to contact the health center should call the Pettis County Sheriff’s Office at 660-827-4001 and a health center staff member will return the call.
No updates on the number of confirmed cases will be available until 4 p.m. Monday, May 11.
As part of the Pettis County COVID-19 Task Force briefing issued Thursday, the health center reported some salons, barbershops, nail salons and tattoo parlors opened this week to serve a limited number of clients.
Retail shops and churches are also reopening with restrictions on the number of individuals that can be in the space and maintaining the 6 feet distance all around each person in the space.
Restaurants are submitting plans on how to reopen with the space limitations as outlined in the State Public Health order. According to the release, “each business needs to make the decision about how to best reopen.”
“No business or church should be criticized for the decision about re-opening,” the statement continued. “The overall goal is to conduct business as safely as possible to protect all our residents and those who come to our community.”
The department noted as more places open for business, health center staff will continue to carefully monitor the situation and make changes in guidance as the situation requires.
Citizens are still encouraged to follow social distancing guidelines, wash hands frequently, stay home if sick, get tested if sick or a contact to a positive case and wear a mask in public.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.