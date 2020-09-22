Pettis County added 31 confirmed cases of COVID-19 Tuesday bringing the total number of cases to 1,031, according to the Pettis County Health Center.
The health center also confirmed one additional death in the county attributed to the virus Tuesday. A total of 17 Pettis County residents have died from the virus.
There are now 187 active cases and 827 residents have been released to normal activity. Three county residents are now hospitalized seeking treatment for the COVID-19 virus.
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported the addition of 1,059 new cases Tuesday. The statewide total is now 115,366 residents. There are now 1,864 total deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Missouri with the addition of 57 deaths reported Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.