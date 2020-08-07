The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 increased by 10, according to the Pettis County Health Center.
There are now a total of 471 cases countywide as reported Friday afternoon. A total of 354 residents have been returned to normal activity. The total number of active cases is listed at 113. Eight residents remain hospitalized for treatment of the COVID-19 virus.
According to data released from the Missouri Department of Health and Human Services, the total of confirmed cases in Missouri was listed at 57,379 on Friday. The number of deaths in the state has reached 1,301.
