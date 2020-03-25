The Pettis County COVID-19 Task Force will now be offering daily briefings during the global outbreak.
According to a news release, the task force was formed Feb. 28 to coordinate essential services surrounding the COVID-19 outbreak and it meets weekly.
Members of the task force include Sedalia/Pettis County Emergency Management Agency, Pettis County Health Center, Pettis County Commission, City of Sedalia, Bothwell Regional Health Center, Pettis County Sheriff’s Office, Sedalia Police Department, Sedalia Fire Department, Pettis County Ambulance District, Pettis County Coroner, Pettis County Jail and the Missouri State Fair.
The release states four common goals have been developed from these meetings:
• Protect our hospital/health care delivery system so there are resources to care for all those needing care in the community.
• Communicate openly with county residents.
• Maintain essential community services.
• Develop a system to respond to requests for assistance, particularly from the elderly and those with underlying health conditions.
To communicate openly with the community, the task force is developing a daily briefing to provide the latest information concerning COVID-19. Participating agencies will submit information to include in this briefing. Links and hotline phone numbers will also be provided for local, state and national resources.
Residents should look for the daily briefings beginning Thursday, March 26.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.