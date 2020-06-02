The number of active cases of COVID-19 in Pettis County remains steady at 10 for the second consecutive day.
According to the Pettis County Health Center, the total number of cases in the county is at 79. One person remains hospitalized. A total of 68 individuals have been returned to normal activities.
Pettis County is now under the State of Missouri Public Health Order, which was extended until June 15 by Gov. Mike Parson. There continues to be the requirement to maintain a 6-foot distance around non-household members and other individuals, according to health center officials.
As more parts of the county begin to re-open there remains an occupancy limit on retail establishments and enhanced cleaning continues to be needed. The restrictions for long term care and senior congregate care remain in effect.
Individuals are reminded to continue to practice safe social distancing and remember protective factors such as staying home if ill, covering your cough and sneeze, hand washing and hand sanitizing, wearing a mask in public and staying at least 6 feet apart from people not in your household.
