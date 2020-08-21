The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 increased by 24 as reported by officials from the Pettis County Health Center Friday. The total number of cases countywide is listed at 689 individuals. There are 133 active cases in Pettis County. Two more residents have been hospitalized during the last 24 hours bringing the total to six. A total of 551 Pettis County residents have been returned to normal activity.
Statewide the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) on Friday reported a total of 1,231 new cases of the COVID-19 virus. The total of confirmed cases now stands at 72,964. Two additional deaths were reported by DHSS on Friday bringing the statewide total to 1,419.
Missouri and Pettis County continue to be considered red areas for outbreaks of the COVID-19 virus. All residents are asked by federal, state and local health officials to continue to practice social distancing. This includes maintaining a 6-foot distance when in public settings, wearing masks, facing and sanitizing hands frequently and avoiding contact with one’s eyes, nose and mouth.
