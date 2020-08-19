The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Pettis County has risen by 15, according to the Pettis County Health Center on Tuesday.
There are now a total of 642 confirmed cases county-wide. Three people remain hospitalized for treatment of the virus. As of Tuesday there are 154 active cases.
Statewide, the number of confirmed cases increased by 794, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. DHSS reports a total of 69,417 total cases. There have been 1,402 deaths attributed to the virus including six deaths since Monday.
Federal, state and local health officials remind individuals to continue practicing social distancing when in public, including maintaining 6 feet of distance between individuals, frequent washing and sanitizing of one’s hands, avoiding contact with the face including the eyes, nose and mouth and wearing a face mask.
