Editor's note: This article has been updated to correct the number of active and total cases.
The Pettis County Health Center reported an increase of 10 cases of COVID-19 on Thursday.
A total of 126 active cases remain throughout the county. Since March there have been a total of 733 cases confirmed by testing that have been reported to the health center. One resident remains hospitalized. Five hundred ninety-two individuals have been returned to normal activity in Pettis County.
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported an increase of 1,512 new cases in the state since Thursday. There are now a total of 79,574 cases of the virus reported statewide. Since Thursday there has been one additional death in the state, bringing the total to 1,450.
