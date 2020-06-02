The confirmed case count of COVID-19 for Pettis County now stands at 79, which is an increase of one from the last reporting period on May 29, according to the Pettis County Health Center.
The county has 10 individuals in isolation. One person remains hospitalized.
According to health center officials, the health center is working to review the data it has received to provide a more accurate count of Pettis County residents who have been tested as more individuals are being tested outside of the county.
Pettis County is now under the State of Missouri Public Health Order, which was extended until June 15 by Gov. Mike Parson on Thursday. According to the Pettis County COVID-19 Task Force briefing issued Monday, “there continues to be the requirement to maintain a 6-foot distance around household members and other people. In situations where this is not possible, masks and other protective measures are required. There remains an occupancy limit on retail establishments and enhanced cleaning continues to be needed. The restrictions for long term care and senior congregate care remain in effect.”
As more of the community opens up, individuals “need to remember that the protective factors of staying home if you are ill, covering your cough and sneeze, hand washing and hand sanitizing, wearing a mask in public and staying at least 6 feet apart from people not in your household are still critically important,” the briefing continues. “These steps are targeted to the most vulnerable among us. We do not know the health concerns of the person standing next to us in line or at a restaurant.”
