Pettis County experienced an increase of six confirmed cases of COVID-19 from Tuesday.
There are 78 confirmed cases as of Wednesday afternoon, according to the Pettis County Health Center. That number is up from 72 cases reported by the health center on Tuesday. There are now 11 active cases in the county. Sixty-six individuals have been released to normal activity. One patient remains hospitalized.
“Due to increased testing in the area, it is taking longer for PCHC to receive some results and information on positive cases,” the health center posted on its Facebook page on Wednesday afternoon. “We report all new cases on our daily post at 4 p.m. This post reflects cases that are received by 3 p.m. on the day of the post.”
Posts are made Monday through Friday excluding holidays that the office is closed.
It is still recommended that individuals practice social distancing guidelines to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus. These include maintaining a 6-foot distance between oneself and others, washing and sanitizing hands frequently, avoiding touching the face especially one’s eyes, nose and mouth and wearing a face mask when in public.
Free masks are available to the public at the Pettis County Health Center. The health center continues to work with Bothwell Regional Health Center, Katy Trail Community Health and United Way of Pettis County along with numerous volunteers to collect and distribute masks. Cloth masks are also available in local businesses around the county.
