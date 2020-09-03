The number of new cases of COVID-19 increased by five on Thursday, according to the Pettis County Health Center.
There were a total of 791 reported cases in Pettis County on Thursday. Of those, 117 are listed as active. Two county residents remain hospitalized seeking treatment from the virus.
Statewide, the number as reported by the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services increased by 1,397 on Thursday. There are now 88,610 Missouri residents who have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. The total number of deaths attributed to the virus was reported at 1,545 on Thursday. Three additional deaths were confirmed by DHSS on Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.