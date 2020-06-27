Following the largest single-day increase of cases in Missouri on Thursday, Pettis County reported another case of COVID-19 on Friday. That brings the county total to 112, according to the Pettis County Health Center.
As of Friday, the number of active cases decreased by two. There are 21 active cases countywide. A total of 90 individuals have been returned to normal activities. One person remains hospitalized.
On Thursday, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services confirmed the largest single-day increase in confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state with 553 cases added to the total. DHSS cited a number of back-logged tests for the large increase.
Pettis County Health Center officials continue to urge individuals to follow the guidelines for social distancing. These include maintaining a 6-foot distance between individuals when in public, washing hands and using hand sanitizer, remaining home if symptoms of the COVID-19 virus are present and wearing face masks while in public to help prevent the spread of the virus.
