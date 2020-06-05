For four consecutive days, Pettis County has seen no increase in the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19.
The total number of active cases remains at 10. A total of 68 individuals have been released to normal activity, according to the Pettis County Health Center.
One individual remains hospitalized. According to information on the health center Facebook page, that individual’s condition is improving. There have been 79 confirmed cases of COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus, countywide with one death reported.
Pettis County remains under the State of Missouri Public Health Order. Gov. Mike Parson extended the order until June 15. There continues to be the requirement to maintain a 6-foot distance around non-household members and other individuals, according to health center officials.
There also remains an occupancy limit on retail establishments and enhanced cleaning continues to be needed. The restrictions for long term care and senior congregate care remain in effect.
In order to help stop the spread of COVID-19, individuals are reminded to continue to practice safe social distancing and remember protective factors such as staying home if ill, covering your cough and sneeze, hand washing and hand sanitizing, wearing a mask in public and staying at least 6 feet apart from people not in your household.
