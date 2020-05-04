The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Pettis County increased by six individuals over the weekend.
According to a post on the Pettis County Health Center’s Facebook page, the total of confirmed cases in Pettis County now stands at 49.
Nine individuals have been released from care. One individual remains hospitalized. As of Friday, a total of 1,032 tests had been administered. Ninety-four residents are being monitored by health center staff.
According to the Pettis County COVID-19 Task Force briefing issued Monday, the case count has more than doubled since April 23.
The new public health order issued Saturday night has been posted on the health center’s website and Facebook page. There are a few additional restrictions because the case count is accelerating rather quickly, according to the briefing.
The health center is asking businesses where close contact is part of the business, particularly salons, barbershops, nail salons and tattoo parlors, to provide plans on how they will be complying with the guidance.
Restaurants have also been given guidance to protect staff and patrons. Restaurants are required to submit plans for reopening in-person dining. Convenience stores will also let the health center know how they plan to keep self-serve items from being contaminated by the virus.
“Everyone needs to read all of the information presented in both the State and County Public Health orders,” health center information states in the briefing. “We are trying to balance the need for businesses to re-open with keeping our community as protected as possible. Even though you may not be concerned for yourself, everyone has the responsibility to not spread the virus to others. Personal responsibility works both ways.”
The health center continues to urge all individuals to wear a mask or face covering in public and to maintain the guidelines for social distancing including staying 6 feet apart, wash hands and use hand sanitizer frequently, clean commonly touched surfaces often, cover your cough and sneeze, stay home if you are ill and get tested if you are ill or have been a contact to a positive case.
According to the health center, the list of symptoms for COVID-19 includes fever greater than 100.4, dry cough, shortness of breath, chills, shaking with chills, muscle aches, headache, sore throat, and new loss of the sense of taste or smell.
Testing remains available through Katy Trail Community Health and Bothwell Regional Health Center Walk In Clinic.
