For the fourth consecutive day, there has been no increase in the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Pettis County, according to the Pettis County Health Center.
As of Friday afternoon, 70 cases have been confirmed countywide since testing began. The health center reported there are now 11 active cases, which is a decrease of one from Thursday. A total of 58 individuals have been returned to normal activity. One person remains hospitalized.
With the unofficial start to summer this weekend, individuals are reminded to use social distancing if they choose to go out in public to protect themselves and their family. COVID-19 has been known to spread among family members. According to recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, stay home as much as possible. If individuals must go out for food, work or other necessities, they are encouraged to wear a mask, wash their hands, use hand sanitizer, avoid crowds and maintain a 6-foot distance between non-household contacts.
The Pettis County Health Center will be closed Monday, May 25 for Memorial Day. The weekly testing totals as well as Monday numbers will be updated and posted on Tuesday, May 26.
