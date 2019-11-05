The Pettis County Democrats will host a chili and soup cookoff from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7 at American Legion Post No. 642, 2016 W. Main St. The cost is $5 for adults and free for children ages 6 and younger. The price includes drinks and dessert.
Sign Up for Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Latest News
- Luna Fungicide Scores Top Marks Against Powdery Mildew and Botrytis
- Pete Davidson isn't 'outwardly romantic' with Kaia Gerber
- Ambetter from Home State Health Offers Missouri Residents Health Coverage During Open Enrollment
- Bears' deadline to cut Davis and regain comp pick nears, but vet RB isn't thinking about it
- St. Louis County NAACP names new president
- We have lift off! World Chess Hall of Fame celebrates 50th anniversary of Apollo 11 moon landing with space-themed exhibit
- Enterprise Rent-A-Car Supports Keys to Progress® for the Seventh Consecutive Year
- PFW's Week 10 power rankings
Most Popular
Articles
- Application denied for controversial daycare
- Walmart celebrates grand re-opening
- SFD fights second residential fire of the week
- Eisenmenger steps down as Sedalia Middle School principal
- Sedalia businesses opening, expanding
- Family safe after Sedalia house fire
- SPD gains new officer
- Founding instructor at SFCC dies at 87
- Parson appoints Sedalia woman to board
- Rookie Reporters: S-C JROTC Raiders preparing for nationals
Images
Videos
Upcoming Events
-
Nov 6
-
Nov 6
-
Nov 6
-
Nov 6
-
Nov 6
-
Nov 6
-
Nov 7
-
Nov 7
-
Nov 7
-
Nov 7
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.