With a population of more than 42,000 people the health and safety of all residents is the primary concern of the elected officials of Pettis County.
Tuesday afternoon those officials met in the chambers of the Pettis County Commission to discuss their plans in light of the statements from the Centers for Disease control (CDC) the state and federal government in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.
“This is a constantly changing and evolving situation,” Pettis County Presiding Commissioner David Dick commented. “We in no way wish to alarm the public but we want them to know we are taking this very seriously and are working to be proactive rather than reactive.”
On Tuesday, the County Commission issued an Emergency Government Proclamation of a State of Emergency in Pettis County.
The document calls on the county officials to have plans in place in the event of an outbreak of the virus within the county. As of Tuesday, there have been eight confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state. The majority are in the St. Louis area with one reported case in Henry County. The patient in Henry County has been moved to another location for treatment.
As for now, the courthouse remains open to allow residents to conduct business. This includes candidate filing for office for the Aug. 4 election and absentee voting for the April 7 Municipal Election.
“We have to remember we are a courthouse of elected officials and not simply a building where we work,” Prosecuting Attorney Phillip Sawyer told his colleagues. “We are asking that you identify both the needs of the public as well as your employees as we develop these plans.”
As Sawyer explained all office holders are asked to develop plans in the event the courthouse would temporarily close. The plans should contain guidelines in the event officials and their staff would be working from home.
Both Municipal and Circuit Courts in Pettis County are continuing to conduct business according to Sawyer.
“For the time being we are moving forward with business as usual for all things necessary to protect the constitutional rights of individuals,” Sawyer explained. “Precautions are being made by the courts and counties but until further notice we are in operation.”
Pettis County Clerk Nick La Strada explained discussions are underway and plans are being considered in the event the April 7 election may be postponed perhaps to June 2.
“With so many of our polling places being in facilities (churches, Convention Hall) and with many of our poll workers who are 60 and older we are in discussions about what we will need to do,” La Strada said. “We will be mailing information to every registered voter informing them of the decisions that are reached including where they will vote.”
Many of the decisions surrounding both the elections and operations of the courts are being considered by the state Supreme Court. Others are in consultation with neighboring counties.
“We want to try to stay in compliance with what other neighboring counties are doing,” Sawyer commented during the meeting. “But we need to take into consideration the safety of our residents and employees. While I think it is highly unlikely that we reach the point of a total shutdown in the Courthouse I think it is prudent as public officials that we provide for such contingency so we can continue to serve the public as best possible”
