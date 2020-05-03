As the number of positive COVID-19 cases in Pettis County continues to increase, the county’s health order has been extended until May 31.
The Pettis County Health Center announced the extension on its Facebook page Saturday night. The initial order was issued in early April and then was extended to May 3. Federal guidelines state stay-at-home orders shouldn’t be relaxed until positive cases have been decreasing for 14 days. As of Friday afternoon, Pettis County has 43 positive cases, which have been increasing since testing began in the county in April. Testing has been expanded in recent weeks.
Gov. Mike Parson’s statewide stay-at-home order expires Sunday and is encouraging businesses to reopen Monday as long as they observe social distancing guidelines outlined in phase one of the Show-Me Strong Recovery Plan. The expiration comes amid a downward trend of positive cases in Missouri. County health authorities are able to enact more strict guidelines, as Pettis County has done.
The extended county health order is similar to the two previous county health orders but guidelines have been relaxed in some areas. Businesses are no longer considered essential or nonessential. Restrictions remain in place for businesses’ occupation limits, as well as other facilities like religious spaces, but there is not a capacity limit on other gatherings as long as social distancing of 6 feet is observed.
The new health order guidelines include:
• When not at home, individuals should practice social distancing at all times.
• Social distancing requirements include maintaining 6 feet of space between individuals. This does not apply to family members or individuals performing job duties that require contact with other people closer than 6 feet. Those workers must take enhanced precautionary measures including the use of masks, hand sanitation and enhanced cleaning of surfaces.
• People cannot visit nursing homes, long-term care facilities, retirement homes, or assisted living homes unless to provide critical assistance or in end-of-life circumstances.
• Any entity engaged in retail sales to the public or that conducts any type of public gathering must limit the number of individuals: 25% or less of the entity’s authorized fire or building code occupancy, as set by local authorities, for a location with a square footage of less than 10,000; 10% or less of the entity’s authorized occupancy for a location with a square footage of 10,000 or more.
For facilities without an authorized occupancy, the number of individuals is limited to one person per 30 square feet.
Occupancy limits should be posted or communicated and enforced by an employee. Each retail location is required to maintain the 6-foot distancing requirement among individuals waiting to enter the facility.
• Schools must remain closed for the remainder of the 2019-20 school year. At the discretion of the school district, this does not prohibit teachers, staff, students, and parents from reentering buildings to work, retrieve personal belongings, or return school property as long as they observe social distancing. Summer school may proceed under guidelines from the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education. This does not prohibit daycares, child care providers, or schools from providing child care in accordance with CDC guidelines. This does not prohibit schools from providing Food and Nutritional Services for children who qualify.
• Restaurants may offer dining-in services if they practice social distancing and other precautionary public health measures, including spacing of at least 6 feet between tables, no communal seating areas, and no more than 10 people at a single table. Foodservice establishments permitted by the Pettis County Health Center must submit a plan for the reopening of dining-in areas. The plan must be approved prior to re-opening a dining-in facility or it will be considered an imminent health hazard. The continued use of drive-thru, pickup, or delivery options is encouraged.
• Religious services may be conducted as long as social distancing and occupancy requirements are followed. Congregations are requested to develop plans to protect individuals including enhanced sanitation of common areas, facilitating the use of masks, decreasing crowded spaces and maintaining social distancing. Religious services via electronic or other non-contact means are encouraged.
• Outdoor activities including sporting events, youth sports leagues, use of recreational spaces and swimming pools must maintain social distancing between participants and spectators. Any contact between participants less than 6 feet must be brief and there must be plans to reduce contact.
• Any facility that provides a space for public gatherings such as event centers, venues, social clubs, theaters, recreational facilities and funeral chapels must maintain social distancing and adhere to the occupancy standards.
• Events such as auctions, garage sales or other similar events are included in the social distancing requirements.
