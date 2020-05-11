Pettis County has reported its first death related to a confirmed case of COVID-19.
According to a Pettis County Health Center news release, the individual was elderly and lived at home. The individual was hospitalized outside of the county.
“They lived at home with family and was only hospitalized for a brief period of time,” health center Administrator JoAnn Martin told the Democrat via email Monday afternoon. “We are saddened by the loss of a member of our community and send our sympathy to the family.”
The confirmed case count continues to rise in Pettis County. Since the last report from the health center Thursday afternoon, there have been 10 new cases in the time period Friday through Sunday. From the first case reported March 26 to Sunday, there have been 68 confirmed cases in Pettis County.
The news release states 48 people are still isolated and 20 have been released from isolation. One person remains hospitalized in critical condition.
Martin told the Democrat the health center staff is continuing to monitor the close contacts of the positive cases, resulting in a number of people in quarantine. Those in quarantine have been in contact with a diagnosed individual while those in isolation have been diagnosed.
“As more activities continue to open up in the county, we can not emphasize enough the importance of social distancing by staying 6 feet away from each other and following other guidelines for protecting the health of our fellow county residents and those who work in our county,” the news release states.
People are asked to continue social distancing, stay home, wash their hands frequently and use hand sanitizer, wear a mask, avoid crowds and check on their neighbors.
If you are ill with symptoms of a fever, cough, trouble breathing, chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, or new loss of smell or taste, the health center urges you to call your health care provider.
COVID-19 testing is available at Katy Trail Community Health by calling 877-733-5824 for an appointment, at Bothwell Walk In Clinic by calling 660-826-8833 or visiting brhc.org or at American Family Clinic Urgent Care by calling 660-235-3759.
