Wednesday afternoon, the Pettis County Health Center confirmed three additional cases of COVID-19 in Pettis County, bringing the total number to seven. Tuesday evening, the health center had confirmed the fourth case.
Of the seven cases to date, two have been discharged from isolation and four are recovering from home. One patient is being treated for the virus at Bothwell Regional Health Center, according to a health center news release.
Health center officials are working closely with Katy Trail Community Health to test those contacts with additional risk factors.
Identified contacts will be placed under a 14-day self-quarantine, provided instructions on how to monitor their health and will be followed by health center staff twice a day to monitor their health according to the news release. Individuals with direct contact who develop symptoms will be referred for testing.
“With Katy Trail Community Health beginning community testing (April 14), I suspect we will see more positive cases,” health center Administrator JoAnn Martin told the Democrat on Monday. “The more you test, the more cases you will generally find.”
According to the Pettis County COVID-19 Task Force briefing issued Monday, Katy Trail will offer community testing from 9 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday on an appointment basis for patients with an order from a health care provider. When the order is received, the patient will be contacted by Katy Trail staff to set up an appointment.
Testing will also be available at Katy Trail Community Health in Warsaw, Versailles and Marshall on a different schedule.
The briefing states the criteria for testing has expanded to include people who are immunocompromised, health care employees, people 65 or older, people with chronic health conditions such as diabetes, heart problems, respiratory problems, kidney disease and cancer, women who are pregnant or up to two weeks after delivery, people who live in group homes, long term care or other group settings, homeless people. People who use prednisone for long periods of time and people with fever, cough, and shortness of breath.
Officials remind citizens to practice safe social distancing if they must be out in public. This includes wearing a mask in public and keeping 6 feet of distance between individuals.
Anyone with symptoms is reminded to call their health care provider before seeking treatment at a medical facility unless it is an emergency situation requiring immediate medical attention.
