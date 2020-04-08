Pettis County Health Center Administrator JoAnn Martin confirmed on Wednesday a third positive case of COVID-19 has been reported in Pettis County. According to Martin, the individual is recovering at home and has not required hospital care.
As with the first and second reported cases, Martin noted health center staff members are in daily contact with the individual and are monitoring the situation closely. She emphasized the need for all individuals to follow the guidelines issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for social distancing and safe health practices. These include keeping a 6-foot distance between individuals, using proper hand-washing techniques, and staying home if sick. Martin also said if individuals chose to wear protective face masks they should be worn correctly.
Martin also spoke to the Democrat regarding the observance of Easter and Passover.
“Spending time in our religious spaces is a big part of the celebration of Easter or Passover,” Martin said. “Unfortunately, there have been a number of situations where there have been groups of cases related to church services.
“We appreciate all of the religious communities who are using alternative means to come together for worship,” she continued. “We are asking any religious community that is considering having an in-person service for Easter to not have the service. We will all celebrate when it becomes safe for us to join together again.”
Martin added this includes inviting family and friends who do not live with you to your home to gather in celebrations during this time.
Martin provided the following suggestion for the safe observance of Easter and Passover:
• Look for services available online or on TV. Many local congregations have services available through Facebook or websites.
• Celebrate with family members through video chats, online or by phone.
• Prepare the traditional foods that are important for the people you live with. Stream family dinners so families can share the meal from their home. Avoid inviting family and friends to join you at your home to celebrate.
• Place a picture of an Easter egg or other holiday symbol in a window or on the porch so families can go on a virtual Easter egg hunt without getting within 6 feet of each other.
