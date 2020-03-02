With two confirmed deaths in the United States from the coronavirus (COVID 19) local health officials and those across the state are monitoring the situation closely.
Pettis County Health Administrator JoAnn Martin issued a statement Monday to inform the public of the Health Center’s role in the rapidly changing situation. Martin also offered a number of suggestions for how to prepare if confirmed cases of the virus are reported locally or in the state.
“At this time, there are no cases of coronavirus or COVID 19 in Pettis County or Missouri,” The release noted. “There are no individuals under monitoring in Pettis County. The Pettis County Health Center is monitoring the situation closely and is in close contact with the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.”
“Information on the situation is changing daily,” Martin added in the release. “This uncertainty can cause challenges in knowing what to do to protect yourself and your family.
“The Pettis County Health Center is working closely with a variety of organizations and agencies in the county to prepare if the virus arrives in Pettis County,” Martin added in the release. “We will share with the community the most current information available and strive to answer questions.”
Martin emphasized the following points. “Masks are not helpful to protect well people in the community.
“Masks are best used for people who are coughing or have a low immune system,” she continued. “There is no need to worry about finding masks.”
Martin stressed the basics of practicing good hygiene as a way to prevent any illness. She recommends practicing good hand washing, staying home if an individual is not feeling well, covering coughs and planning how to handle staying home for a period of time. According to Martin, the standard for testing is anyone who is seriously ill with a cough and fever with no known exposure.
“We need to be prepared that life may not go as usual for a period of time which can include activities being changed, having to wait longer for items to be in stores and not being able to travel as freely as we are used to,” Martin told the Democrat. “If we take time to think about how our life works, plan ahead, use good hand washing, stay home when sick, listen to information from reliable sources such as the health center and not panic, we will be able to get through whatever happens with the least possible disruption.”
Martin provided the following suggestions to consider to prepare in the event a person may have to stay home for an extended period.
• Think about what would need to happen if a person is required to stay home for 14 days. Is there enough food, medicine, diapers, pet food, toilet paper and other supplies needed available at the residence? If not, is there someone who could go to the store and drop off the supplies at the door to the residence?
• If there are friends, family members or neighbors who may have difficulty having extra food available consider adding extra non-perishable food to help another.
• Are proper plans in place in the event someone may need to pick up medicine, pay bills or do the other tasks that are needed to be taken care of on a regular basis? According to Martin, different businesses have different rules. “If you have something that would need to be picked up, check with that business to see what type of permission they would require,” Martin noted.
• Make arrangements in the event school or child care/adult care is closed to take care of family members. This may be the same arrangements necessary if school is closed for inclement weather. Try to have a second plan if the first person contacted is not available.
• Speak to your place of employment about work issues. What provisions are available for working from home if necessary.
According to Martin the symptoms of coronavirus are much like influenza – fever, cough, shortness of breath.
“Some people have had sore throat, muscle aches or GI upset,” Martin explained in the release. “If you believe you may be at risk for having coronavirus because of where you have travelled in the past 14 days or if you have been around someone who is ill and has travelled outside the country in the past 14 days, or you have a fever and a dry cough, please call your doctor or the emergency room before going to seek medical care.”
Right now there is no reliable prediction on how long the spread will last and whether it will decrease when the weather gets warmer like influenza Martin explained.
“Usually with influenza, the virus follows cooler weather, so as the northern hemisphere warms up, the virus travels with those who are infected to the southern hemisphere,” Martin told the Democrat. “The coronavirus has appeared in both northern and southern hemispheres at the same time, so the science is not there yet for a reliable prediction.
“In terms of which is easier to catch, this has been a difficult influenza season and with more people having influenza, the greater the risk of getting the disease,” she continued. “From what we know, the coronavirus spreads much like influenza in that it is spread primarily from person to person by coughing and sneezing. If the droplets fall on a hard surface and you touch that surface then rub your face or eyes you may be exposed to the virus.”
Updates regarding the spread of the coronavirus are available at www.cdc.gov and will be posted on the Pettis County Health Center website at www.pettiscountyhealthcenter.com and on their Facebook page. Information will also be posted on the City of Sedalia and Pettis County websites.
