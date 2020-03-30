Perhaps one of the largest concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic is the fear of the unknown. There is still only one identified case in Pettis County confirmed by the Pettis County Health Center. Reports of other individuals are not confirmed and are leading to confusion, according to Pettis County Health Administrator JoAnn Martin.
“There is a lot of misunderstanding regarding who is considered a close contact to a confirmed case and how people who have been identified as a close contact are notified,” Martin told the Democrat via email. “When there is a confirmed test for COVID-19, the health care provider who ordered the test is notified. Then the individual is notified along with the public health department of the county of residence of the person who has been identified as positive.”
The public health department will contact those people identified as a positive case and ask questions about who they have been in close contact with in the past 14 days.
As Martin explained, the department staff “have to rely on the memory of the person who has the positive test to know who they have been in contact with.
“At a minimum, the person who is positive and the people they live with are in isolation or quarantined,” she continued. “The person with the positive test is in isolation and the people who live with them are quarantined.”
According to Martin, close contacts are defined as people who have been within 6 feet of the positive case for an extended period of time.
“The extended period of time would be people who worked in the same office space, not just in the same building, people who attended a party or other group gathering with the person who is positive, persons who have traveled in the same vehicle as the person who is positive and all of this contact for longer than 10-15 minutes,” Martin explained. “People who work in the same building, have a brief conversation in the hall, walk through the break room at the same time as the positive person and other such brief conversations are not considered close contacts and will not be followed by public health.”
Individuals who have been identified as a close contact will be contacted by public health staff members. Those individuals will be provided with information on the need to quarantine. Health center staff members will set up a schedule to check on them.
“In our county, we check with anyone identified as a contact twice a day,” Martin said. “We ask them to take their temperature and let us know if they are experiencing any other symptoms on our checklist. We also ask if they have what they need to stay home for 14 days.”
Martin noted another challenge with notification is the individual who tested positive may share the information with employers, friends, family and social media.
“This information can become public knowledge before public health has had a chance to speak to the individual and identify those close contacts,” Martin said. “This can leave a lot of people wondering what they should do.”
Martin explained it is best to follow the guidance for distancing, handwashing, avoiding crowds and staying home if you are ill.
“If you do not hear from public health fairly quickly, then you have not been identified as a close contact,” Martin said. “How quickly public health can make contacts varies by the information available and how quickly public health can call people.
“One of the challenges we are working on is to address how a public health department in a county where the positive individual works is notified of a positive individual who lives in another county as the notification is sent to the county of residence, not county of employment,” Martin continued. “We are working to smooth out this process. The individual who is positive can notify employers, family and friends and others before the health department receives the information. This can result in confusion for members of the community.”
Martin stressed the Pettis County Health Center has not been able to identify any connection among the cases in the immediate area. Martin noted to date, they center has not had any positive tests from individuals identified as close contacts. Those with symptoms have been tested.
“As we have now moved into the community transmission phase, following the guidelines from the Pettis County Health Center are more important than ever,” Martin said. “We must take this seriously, we must follow the 6-foot distance among people, we must stay home whenever possible, we must wash our hands and we must avoid crowds — and that includes parties at homes.
“The longer people are isolated, the more frustrating following these guidelines becomes,” she continued. “If we don't follow these guidelines, this will last even longer or our health care system will not be able to handle all who need medical care not only for COVID-19 but also all the other things like heart attacks, accidents, appendicitis and childbirth.”
Martin offered the following guidelines for individuals who live in a home with someone who has been identified as a close contact. At this time, family members living in the home are not considered contacts and do not need to quarantine for 14 days.
“However, we are recommending that the individual who is the contact try to stay at least 6 feet away from other family members, try to sleep in a separate space and use a separate bathroom, have food served on disposable plates or that anyone who handles the dishes of the contact wash their hands immediately and dishes be washed quickly with hot water or placed into a dishwasher where there is not further contact,” Martin said. “These same recommendations would apply in a family where someone was identified as positive for COVID-19.
“We need every possible platform to continue to repeat the message about social distancing, handwashing, staying home if you are ill,” Martin advised. “As always, there is a segment of the population who does not believe this is real. Many of those people have not yet been touched. It is hard to worry about something you cannot see.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.