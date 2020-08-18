Officials from the Pettis County Health Center reported the largest weekly increase of COVID-19 on Monday afternoon.
According to data provided, there was an increase of 28 cases over the weekend county-wide. In Pettis County, a total of 7,687 tests have been administered to date. Of those, 627 cases have been confirmed as positive with 167 listed as active as of Monday. Officials reported a 22.46% increase in positive results for the week of Aug. 10-14.
According to the Pettis County COVID-19 Task Force briefing released Monday, “The Health Center will continue to monitor cases and ask about attendance at the Missouri State Fair. Community members who visit the Fair need to be alert to symptoms such as fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, sore throat, headache, muscle aches and nausea/vomiting/diarrhea.”
Individuals with symptoms are asked to be tested. According to the briefing, “This is critically important to protect our children as they return to school next week.
“Comments have been made that families know what is needed to protect their members,” the briefing continued. “During a pandemic where the virus can be spread by people who do not know they are ill, activities such as wearing a mask, social distancing, good handwashing, avoiding crowds and staying home if you are ill protect the community, which in turn protects your family.”
Statewide there have been a total of 68,623 total cases reported Monday by the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. DHSS reported a total of 1,148 new cases statewide during the last 24 hours. There has been an 11.2% increase in new cases statewide during the last seven days. Twenty-six Missouri residents died from complications from the COVID-19 virus in the last 24 hours.
A face covering rule remains in effect for Pettis County. A copy of the rule is available on the Pettis County Health Center website and is being published in the Sedalia Democrat as outlined in the rule.
