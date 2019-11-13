Pettis County Health Center has announced that a contract to continue to provide WIC services for federal fiscal year 2020 has been signed with the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. Under the terms of the contract, the PCHC will be able to serve 1,438 persons eligible for WIC every month.
WIC (Special Supplemental Food Program for Women, Infants and Children) provides, at no cost, specific nutritious supplemental foods including milk, eggs, whole grains, fruits and vegetables, beans and peanut butter. Nutrition education for pregnant, breastfeeding and postpartum women, and infants and children up to the age of 5 is provided. Referrals are provided for health care and community resources. WIC participants must meet WIC income guidelines and be determined to be at nutritional risk.
For more information, contact the Pettis County Health Center WIC office at 660-827-4599 or come to the office, 911 E. 16th St. in Sedalia. It is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Thursday and from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.